Citadel's second season didn't have reshoots according to Priyanka Chopra-Jonas

There were once grand and amazing hopes and plans for the Citadel universe on Prime Video, with the action-packed espionage series debuting with an immensely expensive core series and then quickly getting two more regionally-geared spinoffs too. However, the main series left much to be desired and the spinoffs got canned quite soon after they arrived, leaving many to wonder if Citadel was dead in the water.

The second season of the main series is in the works and apparently has been filmed and is ready to go. This is direct from lead actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, who speaking with The Playlist, shut down rumours of reshoots and confirmed that the events of the second round of episodes pick up after the first season ended.

"No, I don't think there were major changes. I think we picked up where we left off in season one. But there were incredible additions, which you will see coming up. Joe Russo directed most of it himself as well. So having his expertise on the set was just great."

We're still unsure about when Citadel will return to Prime Video, but considering the first season debuted in 2023, surely it's time for another season, wouldn't you agree?