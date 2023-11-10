Chucky's original voice, Brad Dourif, voices the character in Dead by Daylight

HQ

Yesterday we told you that the next killer coming to Dead by Daylight will be none other than the killer doll Chucky from the film series Child's Play. He is already available to play as on the game's test servers and on November 28 all players can buy the add-on that makes it possible to play as him. Much care has been taken to make him as true to the films as possible and Behaviour Interactive has even revealed that Brad Dourif, the original voice of the character, has returned to lend his voice to the game.

In addition to this, an alternate costume will be released for Chucky (presumably unlockable with auric cells) that allows us to play as Tiffany Valentine who first appeared in the fourth film, Bride of Chucky. To top it off, Jennifer Tilly, who voiced the doll, will also lend her voice to the game.