Chucky to be next killer in Dead by Daylight

The iconic killer doll Chucky is coming to the horror title, Dead by Daylight. Previously, this information was just a rumour, but now we can confirm that Chucky will indeed be the next killer, which is something fans have been waiting for for a long time.

Soon the game will feature virtually all the horror icons from classic horror films, which is a joy to behold, if you ask us. If you want to check out the trailer, you can do so below.

Chucky will debut in Dead by Daylight on November 28, 2023.