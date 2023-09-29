Christopher Nolan rumoured to be ready to direct three Bond films

HQ

It was in an interview with Sky that master director Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer, Inception, Dark Knight Trilogy, Interstellar) explained that he would be more than happy to take on James Bond's future but on one condition, that he be allowed to decide which actor takes on the legendary agent's mantle. Now it seems that Amazon-owned production company Eon Pictures has offered Nolan all of that, as well as the opportunity to write and direct three new 007 films, all of which are rumoured to be based on the first three books about the agent, written by Ian Fleming. A bit like Nolan did with Batman, in other words. Sounds excellent if you ask us at Gamereactor.

As per World of Freel:

"EON and Amazon are pushing for Nolan and that he's on board, in principle, unless his need for creative freedom isn't met. There are sticking points to be ironed out in terms of tone that might scuttle things though. EON wants a full reboot for the modern era with Nolan wanting to make adaptations of the Ian Fleming novels, in period settings, that stick close to the original source material. It's also unclear as to what what Amazon wants (apart from money). The goal is to get Nolan to do 2-3 films and then have him executive produce going forward. EON and Amazon are putting "all of their eggs in one basket" for Nolan due to the fact that he wants the job — he delivers critically and commercially successful films, and he's one of the few directors out there who can put butts in seats on his name alone."

