Chris Hemsworth on preparing to play Hulk Hogan

You're watching Advertisements

Chris Hemsworth is right now preparing for his upcoming role as the lead character in a biopic about immortal wrestler Hulk Hogan, in which he'll be walking in the laced up boots of the good ol' Hulkster himself. And even though Hemsworth was strong enough to assume the role of Norse god Thor, playing Hogan turns out to be even more demanding. In an interview with Total Film, he says:

"As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."

Hemsworth also says he needs to get Hogan's iconic horseshoe moustache and he'll probably be bald as well. The biopic is said to follow Hogan's early years, from being a relative unknown to becoming the biggest pop-cultural phenomenon pro-wrestling has ever seen and a character known even by people who haven't even watched wrestling before.

When the movie will be released is yet to be revealed, but if the coronavirus situation does not get any worse, it's reasonable to assume it'll be late 2021 or thereabouts.

Thanks, TMZ.