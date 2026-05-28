Chinese AI company has made "95% accurate" pet translator

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A startup company in China, Meng Xiaoyi, and based in Hangzhou, is now on the news. They claim to have invented an AI-powered device that can translate a pet's behavior and vocalizations into human speech, as reported by Dexerto.

Meng Xiaoyi started accepting preorders for their translating device at the beginning of May. People clearly have shown interest, since 10,000 units have been reserved by pet owners thus far.

So, how does the device work? According to the company, it is powered by Alibaba Cloud's Qwen language model, which uses accumulated voiceprint data that tracks animals' anatomical and behavioral traits. It is worn around the pet's neck, and can allegedly recognise their behavior, vocalizations, and emotions, and translate them into human speech. The promised accuracy rate is almost 95%. However, no proof of this has yet been revealed. The AI translator costs 799 yuan (roughly $118).

Meng Xiaoyi received the equivalent of $1 million from early investors.