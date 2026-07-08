China hit by tornadoes and landslides as death toll climbs

HQ

A large number of people have died after a severe storm swept across China. The affected areas have suffered extensive damage from landslides, torrential rains, and tornadoes, among other things.

According to Chinese authorities, several people are still missing, and tens of thousands of residents have been forced to leave their homes. Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged authorities to carry out "all available" rescue efforts to find survivors and assist those affected.

Several rescue operations are underway in the affected areas amid destroyed homes and damaged infrastructure, with a constant risk of further flooding and landslides. Meanwhile, the country's meteorologists are warning of more rain in many regions in the coming days.