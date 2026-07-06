China carries out a test launch of a nuclear missile from a submarine in the Pacific

HQ

Today, Monday, the Navy of the People's Liberation Army of the People's Republic of China successfully carried out a test launch of a nuclear missile from a submarine in international waters in the Pacific Ocean, using a simulated warhead. The exercise has sparked criticism and concern in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and in particular, Taiwan.

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency (as reported by Reuters), the exercise was described as a "routine firing" as part of China's annual training schedule. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that the launch was carried out "safely, in a standardised and professional manner at all times", adding: "We hope that the relevant countries will not over-interpret the matter."

Although it has not been confirmed what type of missile China may have launched, there is speculation that it could be a JL-3, an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching potential targets on the US mainland, launched from Chinese territorial waters.

According to the Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, this is taking place "against the backdrop of rapid military rearmament by China, which lacks the transparency and assurances regarding its intentions that the region expects."

Taiwan has directly described it as an attempt by China to intimidate the international community, and has warned of an "upward trend" in Chinese naval movements.