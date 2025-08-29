Chengdu to play host to BLAST Dota Slam this December

HQ

We now know where the BLAST Slam Dota tournament will take place later this December. The tournament organiser has revealed that Chengdu, China will take over duties as the host city, with the Wuliangye Chengdu Performing Arts Centre as the host venue, all between December 5-7.

As for why this has been chosen, this comes as BLAST signs a massive three-year deal with the Chengdu Broadcasting Film and Television Group, a deal that will be expanded and followed up with additional events that will be confirmed in the future.

Speaking about this move, BLAST's director of market development, James Woollard, explains: "We are incredibly proud to bring BLAST's first ever event in mainland China to Chengdu; a city with rich culture, cutting-edge infrastructure, a history of live entertainment and a growing reputation for gaming and esports. Entering the buoyant and growing Chinese esports and gaming space - one of our fastest growing viewership markets - is hugely important, and partnering with Chengdu Television and Media Company allows us to combine our global competitive entertainment pedigree with trusted local expertise to deliver something truly special. The Phoenix Mountain Sports Park Arena is a phenomenal venue, and we can't wait to create landmark esports moments there this December as part of a multi-year partnership."

BLAST Dota Slam Chengdu will see many of the best teams from around the world in attendance and battling it out for a slice of a $1 million prize pool. The directly invited teams have been confirmed, and you can see who these are below: