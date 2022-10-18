Check out Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors in Creed III

HQ

It's not too long until the third film in the Creed franchise debuts, as that movie is set to open on March 3, 2023, and we now know this thanks to a couple of movie posters for the flick that show both lead actor, Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, and Jonathan Majors' Damian Anderson, both posing in a corner of a boxing ring.

The posters have "03 03 23" tagged at the top giving us an exact idea of when the movie will arrive, and also the taglines, "You can't run..." and "...From your past", which give an idea that Adonis will be facing some former demons this time around.

Hopefully it won't be too long until we also get a trailer for the film as well.