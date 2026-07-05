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Charles Leclerc has come out victorious in a turbulent British Grand Prix at Silversone, in which Andrea Kimi Antonelli dropped to 16th place despite starting from pole position, and in which Max Verstappen crashed and did not finish the race, prompting a lafe safety-car that further clouded the end result.

Leclerc crossed the finish line first under Safety Car conditions, and Russell was out on track while others pitted, claimed the second place. Hamilton, despite a five-second penalty for jumping at the start, managed to claim the third place, but he will be investigated for a potential yellow flag breach.

For Leclerc, this was his ninth career win, his first since the United States Grand Prix in October 2024. It was also the Ferrari's 250th Grand Prix victory. "Unfortunately the end was maybe not the one I will have dreamt of but to win after the last few weekends that have been particularly difficult, all the work that we put into trying to get the feeling back in the car", said the Monegasque. "Today, the feeling was back where it needs to be. I'm so incredibly happy."

Antonelli, who suffered technical problems again, failed to score for the second time in the last three races, so the gap with Russell is reduced to 25 points:

Formula 1 standings after British GP:



Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) - 179 points

George Russell (Mercedes) - 154 points

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) - 147 points

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 108 points

Lando Norris (McLaren) - 97 points

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 82 points

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 76 points

