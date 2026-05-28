Chaotic Armageddon game, Sitting Ducks, is looking to be your next cooperative obsession

There has been a rather large rise in interest in so-called 'friendslop' games, with this being a somewhat crude way to describe cooperative projects where players come together and find themselves completing wacky tasks in more obscure indie experiences. Now, after thrilling fans with Out of Sight, The Gang Studio is turning its attention to this sector.

The Swedish studio has announced a new title known as Sitting Ducks, with this being a chaotic Armageddon cooperative game where the aim is for 1-6 players to come together and attempt to evade and overcome different apocalyptic threats by using an array of random tools and construction mechanics.

Essentially, you will need to build structures, crazy vehicles, and tools to be able to survive differing threats, be this meteor showers, tsunamis, zombie hordes, blizzards, the list goes on. To overcome these challenges, players can use a 'sticky hand' ability that lets them move and climb objects, and even combine items in crude manners to build something new and potentially useful. The Gang Studio notes you can "use your sticky hands to slap, drag, stack & throw anything you can find into chaotic structures", leaving creativity firmly in the (sticky) hands of the player.

We're told that every run of Sitting Ducks is meant to feel unique as disasters are random and the items you have on hand differs depending on the island you find yourself trapped on at the time. With this in mind, you'll need to traverse between islands by using your creativity to cross dangerous chasms and gaps, all while finding ways to survive whichever disaster is being thrown your way.

The Gang Studio notes that Sitting Ducks will also have unlockable cosmetic options built in, allowing players to customise their characters with outfits, hats, hairstyles, and more.

As for when you will be able to hop in and experience Sitting Ducks, the good news is that the game is incredibly close to launch, as The Gang Studio will be debuting the project on PC via Steam as soon as next week on June 4. The price tag is a very affordable $7.99 but for the first 24 hours that the game is available, fans will be able to snag Sitting Ducks for as little as $1.

Check out a trailer for Sitting Ducks below as well as a slate of images from the game.