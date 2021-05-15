Celebrate the launch of Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer with an adorable baby Fallen plushie

You're watching Advertisements

One of the more recent trailers for Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer showcased a series' first look at a baby Fallen, and while you might expect the ugly multi-limbed space creatures to have abominations of children, it turns out their babies are actually adorable.

Bungie seems to have known that the reveal of these Fallen babies was going to be a much-talked-about one, as the developer has brought a plushie version of the bug-eyed creatures to the Bungie Store. That's right, you can soon look to buy a 10" cuddly model of a baby Fallen, although they will not be shipping anytime soon, the store listing simply states "ETA before end of 2021."

The version of the plushie that is currently up on the Bungie Store might not also be the one that ends up for sale, as the post also states, "Development in progress; Details subject to change." Because of this, there has been no mention as to the pricing of these adorable plushies just yet either.

You can catch the trailer with the Fallen babies in below.