CD Projekt takes a stand on micropayments in single-player titles

It was a full-blown earthquake that Capcom generated literally overnight on 22 March, when gamers who first played Dragon's Dogma 2 (as well as the press media who had early access for review) found themselves faced with an unannounced option for microtransactions for certain features and items within the single-player open-world fantasy title. And while the waters are calmer now (there's already an update that has "calm down" the initial intentions), the precedent it has set for the future of single-player gaming is there. Fortunately there are companies that want to make their policies clear before their future projects see the light of day, and CD Projekt Red has been the first to take the plunge.

The Polish studio behind The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077 responded to the question by stating that they "see no option to introduce microtransactions in single-player games", although they also (logically) qualify that "we don't rule out that we will use this solution in the future for multiplayer projects".

CD Projekt also revealed the current state of work at the studio and the distribution of staff across its projects, stating that there are over 400 developers working on Polaris, the working title for The Witcher 4 (thank you, VGC).