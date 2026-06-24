CD Projekt Red warns about AI-generated games

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The joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, Michał Nowakowski, has said that fully AI-generated games are coming. But, as he continues, doubts whether that model will succeed, as reported by Tweak Town.

Nowakowski recalled a conversation with the founder of a primarily AI-based studio.

"I can have 40 prototypes within a week, two weeks from now I can have five games that I chose are going to be the best and, three weeks from now, I'm actually launching a game."

To Nowakowski, flooding the market with AI-generated products doesn't seem like a winning formula.

Google's Jack Buser recently claimed that roughly 9 out of 10 game developers are already using AI-powered tools. And Epic Games' Tim Sweeney said that AI integration will become so universal that disclosure requirements are pointless.

For players, the real concern is platform saturation. Steam already struggles with discoverability, and if studios can ship 5 games in 3 weeks, that problem gets significantly worse, and genuinely good games get buried under a mountain of "AI slop".