CD Projekt Red CEO isn't sure the company has gone through its "full redemption arc" yet

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CD Projekt Red might be one of the most beloved developers around, but at the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, it did seem like all the goodwill brought about by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would be thrown away, due to our first foray into Night City being a buggy mess.

A lot of fans would say that CD Projekt Red has redeemed Cyberpunk 2077 now, though boss Michał Nowakowski knows that for some players, it's hard to get over that initial loss of faith. "I'm not 100 percent convinced we went through the full redemption arc. I'm convinced that we lost the faith of some people indefinitely, and that's a fair thing. But I do hope we will be able to make it back - if not with The Witcher 4, then with whatever comes next," he told Edge (via GamesRadar).

Where CD Projekt Red had to prove Cyberpunk 2077 was a phenomenal game after release, it's likely Nowakowski wants The Witcher 4 to get as strong a reception as its predecessor did at launch. Fans therefore won't wait around until the game is fixed, and can get stuck into their latest monster-hunting adventures as soon as they're available. CD Projekt Red has been putting in a lot of work to try and avoid a Cyberpunk situation happening again, but we'll have to see if it pays off whenever we see The Witcher 4 in full.