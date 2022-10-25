CD Projekt Red celebrates its 20th anniversary and invites you to a grand The Witcher 3 concert

HQ

Although CD Projekt was founded in 1994 as a purchasing and distribution company for games in Poland, the part responsible for the development of original titles, CD Projekt Red, did not start until 2002, which means that it is celebrating the anniversary this year. CD Projekt Red's biggest success is now Cyberpunk 2077, after a slow start to say the least, but for a long time it was of course The Witcher series and in particular The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that sat on the throne. That's also why they're celebrating the big 2-0 with a Witcher concert.

It will take place in the coming days and will be held in Lucca, Italy, so maybe if you have some holiday time left to take and are in the mood for a little weekend trip to beautiful Tuscany for Chianti, bruschetta and a symphony orchestra, this is worth looking into. In that case, it's the Lucca Comics and Games Festival and there are still tickets available.

Those who do go will enjoy music from the Fiesole's Orchestra Giovanile Italiana, accompanied by Percival Schuttenbach, or Pervcival, a Polish folk/metal band that has written most of the songs for the game. The conductor is Eimear Noone, a well-known name in the industry and composer of music for games such as The Legend of Zelda and World of Warcraft. So, an Italian orchestra and a Polish metal band. It doesn't get much more Witcher than that.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Music from the Continent runs from 28 October to 1 November.