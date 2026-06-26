Casio releases new G-Shock x Pokémon watch to celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary

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Casio has unveiled a new G-Shock watch, which aims to be the very best like no one ever was. The Pokémon-themed GA110PKM is a shock-resistant watch based on the GA110, but packed to the brim with nods to the Pokémon franchise in its design.

The watch hands, bezel, buttons, and dial are inspired by the original Pokémon games, styled in red, green, and blue. We see a Poké Ball on the 9 o'clock position, with a sleeping Pikachu inside. While Pikachu is the most-iconic Pokémon, he's not the only one featured in the watch. Across the band, we see starter Pokémon new and old, as well as mythical Pokémon Mew on the band loop.

On the back of the case there's a special Pokémon logo, reminding you if you weren't already aware this is celebrating the series' 30th anniversary. The watch also comes with a special package shaped like a Poké Ball, as well as loads of other neat, additional features like an LED light, five alarms, a countdown timer, stopwatch, and more.

You'd expect this watch to come with all this, considering its increased price tag. The GA110PKM is more expensive than other watches on the GA110 range we could find, coming in at a price of $270, but you can be sure fans will pay that price for an exclusive run of Pokémon merch.