Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner would like to play as a doubles pair at least once: "Maybe this year, it's gonna be a surprise"

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner talked to the press before the exhibition match in Incheon, South Korea, which will be their first match of the 2026 tennis season, but probably not the only one. Despite the rivalry, as they are their biggest opponents in tennis, they have a friendly relationship, and are even considering playing doubles once.

Asked if they would ever play as a double pair, Alcaraz said that "at least once would be fun, but I think I'm playing forehand and he's playing backhand, if my partner agree".

Sinner agreed, "me backhand, you forehand. We have never talked about this, but I think it would be fun to share the court in different ways. Of course, due to the schedule and being so focused on singles it's very difficult, you go deep in singles and when you play in doubles you don't have the same recovery, but we are gonna talk about it, maybe this year, at a certain time, or next year, why not, it's gonna be a surprise".

Do you think Alcaraz and Sinner will end up playing doubles this year? Before that, they will play singles against each other many more times, starting on Saturday at 8:00 CET...