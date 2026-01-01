Tennis calendar in 2026: dates for all Grand Slams, ATP and WTA Masters 1000 in 2026

HQ

2026 is here, and the tennis season starts tomorrow for ATP and WTA: the United Cup in Australian, a mixed-gender competition played in teams, but with 500 ATP and WTA points for the winner, starts on January 2, with the first Grand Slam of the year at the end of the month.

2025 season was dominated by two players in the men's circuit, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who have more than twice as many points as Zverev, Djokovic, Auger-Aliassime or Fritz. In the women's circuit, Aryna Sabalenka repeated as World No. 1, but the ranking is more open, with four different players winning the Grand Slams: Madison Keys, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Sabalenka.

Who will rise in 2026? Who will win more tournaments? Here's the calendar with the main tennis tournaments of the new year (counting the four Grand Slams, nine ATP Masters and ten WTA Masters, and the ATP and WTA Finals):

Tennis season in 2026

January 2026



GRAND SLAM: Australian Open (January 18 - February 1)



February 2026



WTA Masters 1000: Qatar Open (February 9 - 15)



WTA Masters 1000: Dubai Open (February 16 - 22)



March 2026



ATP & WTA Masters 1000: Indian Wells (March 4 - 15)



ATP & WTA Masters 1000: Miami Open (March 18 - 29)



April 2026



ATP Masters 1000: Monte-Carlo Masters (April 5 - 12)



ATP & WTA Masters 1000: Madrid Open (April 22 - May 3)



May 2026



ATP & WTA Masters 1000: Internazionali BNL d'Italia Rome Open (May 6 - 17)



GRAND SLAM: Roland Garros (May 24 - June 7)



June 2026



GRAND SLAM: Wimbledon (June 29 - July 12)



August 2026



ATP & WTA Masters 1000: Canadian Open (August 2 - 12)



ATP & WTA Masters 1000: Cincinnati Open (August 13 - 23)



Tennis: US Open (August 31 - September 13)



September 2026



Laver Cup (September 25 - 27)



Billie Jean King Cup finals (September 21 - 26)



WTA Masters 1000: China Open (September 28 - October 4)



October 2026



WTA Masters 1000: Wuhan Open (October 12 - 18)



ATP Masters 1000: Shanghai Masters (October 7 - 18)



November 2026



ATP Masters 1000: Paris Masters (November 2 - 8)



WTA Finals (November 9 - 15)



ATP Finals (November 15 - 22)



Davis Cup finals (November 24 - 29)



Are you excited for the 2026 tennis season? Who will you support in the ATP and WTA circuits?