Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner in Korea: times in Europe and how to watch the match on Saturday

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will maintain their rivalry in 2026, but before the Australian Open, the world no. 1 and 2 will meet again in a friendly exhibition match in Incheon, South Korea. Known as the 'Hyundai Card Super Match', the match will take place this Saturday, to the delight of their many Korean fans.

It is said that each one will receive £1.7m ($2.3m) to play the match, which is almost as much as what the runner-up at the Australian Open will get this year ($2.15m). Players like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras or Venus Williams previously participated in this event.

Who has won more times, Alcaraz or Sinner?

In 2025, the Spaniard and the Italian played six times, with Alcaraz winning four times, including the US Open and Roland Garros final and the Masters 1000 finals in Rome and Cincinnati. Sinner won the Wimbledon final and the ATP Finals, as well as another exhibition match in the Six Kings Slam. Counting the official ATP matches, Alcaraz leads the h2h 10-6.

What time is it and where to watch the Alcaraz-Sinner match in Korea

The match will take place on January 10, 16:00 local time (8:00 AM CET in Europe, 7:00 GMT in the UK).

It will be broadcast on tvN and TVing in South Korea, but of course it will also broadcast in the usual channels in Spain and Italy: Movistar+ in Spain and SuperTennis and Sky Sports in Italy. In the UK, it will broadcast on the Tennis Channel.