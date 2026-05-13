Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters launches in late August

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Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, which is of course based on the Captain Tsubasa manga and anime, unexpectedly became a huge hit worldwide when it was released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Switch in 2020. And as is often the case after such a success, a sequel is on the way.

Although it took a little longer than we had anticipated, Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters was announced three months ago. Tsubasa is, of course, ready to start kicking the ball again, and this time he'll be joined by 109 other playable characters from 22 different national teams - both new ones and those who have previously appeared in the manga.

Bandai Namco has now announced that it will be released on August 28 for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, and Xbox Series S/X in three different editions:

The three editions



A copy of the game



($59.99 / £54.99 / €69.99 / ¥8,470)

Deluxe Edition ($79.99 / £74.99 / €89.99 / ¥11,330)





A copy of the game



Season Pass (Six playable characters and customization items, including uniforms)



Season Pass Bonus (Ball Customization: Black Ball)



Ultimate Edition ($89.99 / £84.99 / €99.99 / ¥ 12,430)





A copy of the game



Season Pass (Six playable characters and customization items, including uniforms)



Season Pass Bonus (Ball Customization: Black Ball)



Five alternate uniforms



Three alternate ball customizations



Two goal celebrations



Two Main Menu themes



Two early unlock powerful move cards



There are also pre-order bonuses, and if you go for it, you'll get the 2026 Japan National Team & World Youth Jersey Set, Early Team Unlock (Brazil Youth team), and Early Background Music Access.

Check out a brand-new story trailer below for this, to put it mildly, unique soccer game.