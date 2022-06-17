Capcom confirms Dragon's Dogma 2 is in development

It took exactly ten years but suddenly it happened. During the anniversary celebration last night, the sequel for Dragon's Dogma was announced.

Rumours originally started circulating for the project when Capcom recently created a dedicated website for the tenth anniversary, as most people were convinced that it would finally happen, and now it has.

During Capcom's event last night, director Hideaki Itsuno said that the game is already in development. Exactly in which stage it is, however, we were not told. Nor did we see any images, videos or other material. The only thing that was shown was the logo, but at this point we'll take anything.

After all, fans have been waiting for a decade, but now the wait is almost over. We also don't know when it will be released or for which platforms but at least it is now confirmed that it is in development.