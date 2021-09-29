Can you use a NAS for Console Games?

HQ

What started out as a Quick Look of the TVS-672X NAS from Qnap turned into a bigger project as we wanted to fully explore it's potential utility.

For those who are unaware of the basics of what a NAS is or want to know more about Qnap's offerings we cover that in the video below. But, for those that want to get the utmost out of their NAS, beyond storing Media, PC games and hosting game servers we've been working on something special: A way to also store your console games on the network and keep that valuable harddrive space free!

Check out the entire thing in our video and keep an eye out for a more detailed written guide, coming soon.