Call of the Elder Gods is "a bit longer than the first one"

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In less than two weeks, Out of the Blue Games will be serving up its narrative-heavy puzzling sequel, Call of the Elder Gods, with the game set to launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. With the debut just down the line, and picking up on our recent preview coverage of the game, we recently had the chance to speak with creative director Tatiana Delgado, to learn some last few bits of information about the game.

To this end, for those wondering how much time you will need to put aside to complete Call of the Elder Gods, we inquired with Delgado about how long the game is, especially in comparison to the original title, Call of the Sea.

"This game is a bit longer than the first one, but we didn't want to extend gameplay time just for the sake of it. This game would be around 6 hours. We want to create experiences that resonate with the player."

For more on Call of the Elder Gods, including Out of the Blue's stance on AI and also whether we could ever expect the series to expand beyond games, you can read our full interview with Delgado here.