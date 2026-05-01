Call of the Elder Gods Interview: Speaking sequel ambitions, length, AI, and adaptation potential with Out of the Blue

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Following the breakout success of Call of the Sea in 2020, developer Out of the Blue Games went back to the drawing board to figure out how it could expand and grow the IP and lead to more experiences based on H.P. Lovecraft's works. Six years later and we're seeing this vision coming to life in the anticipated sequel, Call of the Elder Gods.

Designed as an official sequel but also a game that new players can pick up and experience without needing prior knowledge of the series, Call of the Elder Gods is set to take the Lovecraftian series to a whole host of new locations, serving up challenging but engaging environmental puzzles along the way.

With the launch of Call of the Elder Gods planned for May 12 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, we had the opportunity to speak with Out of the Blue's creative director, Tatiana Delgado once more, to learn some final interesting bits of information ahead of the launch. Catch the full interview below.

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Gamereactor: What led you to wanting to create a sequel to Call of the Sea and how have you fundamentally built Call of the Elder Gods so that fans don't need to experience the original game?

Delgado: "While we were developing Call of the Sea it was clear to us that we wanted to know more about Harry after the post-credits scene. It felt like there was more to explore there. Our initial idea was to create a series of games that focused on different Lovecraftian tales, and for this second game, we wanted to continue the story where the postcredits scene finished. At the same time, we've made sure Call of the Elder Gods works as a standalone experience, so new players can jump in without needing to know the first game.

"During production we took care in defining the pieces of information that the players were going to learn after each level, and we made sure that the necessary elements of Call of the Sea were told along the levels, but that it didn't feel overwhelming to the players. This way fans would identify them and enjoy them, but newcomers would learn the pieces they needed."

Gamereactor: What did you learn from the development of Call of the Sea that you wanted to make sure you incorporated in Call of the Elder Gods?

Delgado: "We learnt some things that we wanted to improve:



"The character speed was too slow, and it was a problem for some players. We adjusted and added different speeds depending if the character is in an interior or an exterior. Exploration and puzzle solving should feel nice, and not boring.



"Some people thought puzzles were too difficult and others thought they were too easy. For a puzzle game it is very hard to please all the players, so we tried to add tools that could customize the difficulty, like hints inside the game, or removing the journal and some voice over lines that hinted too much of some puzzles.



"We also wanted to incorporate more characters, to allow interactions and dialogues."



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Gamereactor: With Call of the Elder Gods taking the story to different locations around the world, how will this impact the gameplay and challenges in ways that we didn't see with Call of the Sea being set on one island?

Delgado: "It allows us to play with not only different settings but also with buildings (a mansion, a lost radio station), technology of different kinds... And this not only helps visually but also provides a way to create new puzzles based on that technology and settings."

Gamereactor: As Call of the Elder Gods is a sequel to Call of the Sea, what should players be expecting in regards to the length of the game? How do the two compare and what will an average play through require from a time perspective?

Delgado: "This game is a bit longer than the first one, but we didn't want to extend gameplay time just for the sake of it. This game would be around 6 hours. We want to create experiences that resonate with the player."

Gamereactor: What is Out of the Blue's stance on AI usage in video game development and was AI used at all in the production of Call of the Elder Gods?

Delgado: "We didn't use AI during the production of Call of the Elder Gods or in the final game. We believe that the human touch is incredibly important for all forms of art, and we really value the ability to control fine details in the work we produce.

"As for AI usage in video games generally, we think it could be a useful tool when it comes to early-stage prototyping, but we wouldn't want to use it in anything that we ship to players."

Gamereactor: What's one part of Call of the Elder Gods that you feel people should be talking about more?

Delgado: "The feeling of adventure and our interpretation of Lovecraft's works. We love that fans say that our unique takes of the Lovecraftian mythos are very close to the sources but we give them a twist to make them unique and different."

Gamereactor: There are a lot of HP Lovecraft novels and works that you can draw inspiration from, so do you have a grand idea as to where you'd like to take the franchise or is this a game-by-game basis? Would you ever explore a multimedia expansion perhaps?

Delgado: "With Call of the Sea we already launched an official Call of Cthulhu ttrpg campaign, so we are open to expand our universes. We believe our stories would fit in any media: TV shows, movies, comics... But right now we are focusing on the launch of Call of the Elder Gods."

Thanks to Out of the Blue and Delgado for answering our questions. For more from Call of the Elder Gods, you can read our recent preview of the game, catch one of our latest in-person interviews with Delgado below, and otherwise experience the game for yourself soon when it launches on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 on May 12.