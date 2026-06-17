Call of Duty League 2026: Which teams are fighting for their Championship Weekend life?

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While much can change in regards to which teams will finish the Call of Duty League's 2026 season on top, with at most 120 CDL Points left on the line for a single team, on the other side of the standings, the situation is very, very different.

The Championship Weekend that constitutes the postseason will only feature eight of the 12 CDL teams, meaning by the time the regular season wraps up later this month (the last week of regular season play is this week, with Major IV to follow next weekend), we'll know which teams are done for the season and which have around three weeks of play left.

To this end, due to only having 30 and 85 CDL Points to their name at this point, respectively, both Cloud9 New York and Vancouver Surge have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The current eighth-placing team is the Miami Heretics at 210 points, meaning a team will need to get more points than that to squeeze into the postseason, which neither C9 nor Surge can achieve from here on out.

Boston Breach is technically still mathematically in play for the postseason at 100 CDL Points, but the team will need to win its final regular season match and go undefeated to win Major IV too, and even then, a single regular season win by the Heretics (or a low-placed finish at Major IV) would knock them out.

This then leaves the Carolina Royal Ravens, who at 150 CDL Points has the best (albeit slim) hopes of making the postseason. The team will need to cut a deficit of 60 points to the Heretics over the final week of play and Major IV, which while possible, is also unlikely.

This no doubt all means the Championship Weekend squads (assuming a huge upset isn't on the cards) will feature the following teams.