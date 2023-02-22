Call of Duty deal with Sony ends next year

HQ

A deal which saw Sony users gain early access to Call of Duty content is set to come to an end next year, according to Microsoft president Brad Smith.

This would leave Sony with only two more Call of Duty titles guaranteed to release on its platforms. Recently, a deal was made between Microsoft and Nintendo to put Call of Duty on Nintendo platforms.

A similar deal was allegedly offered to Sony as well, but so far no agreement has been reached. Smith believes the deal Microsoft has offered is a much better one than the previous agreement between Sony and Activision Blizzard, but it seems the PlayStation platform owner isn't one for budging.