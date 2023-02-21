Nintendo and Xbox sign 10-year contract to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms

HQ

Ahead of the EU hearing on the Activision Blizzard acquisition, Xbox and Nintendo have announced they've signed a legally binding contract that'll bring Call of Duty titles to the Switch and other Nintendo platforms for the next ten years.

Previously, when faced with the criticism that Xbox would make Call of Duty an exclusive franchise, the gaming giant had always stated that it would keep the FPS franchise on both Sony and Nintendo consoles for the foreseeable future.

What is interesting about Xbox and Nintendo's deal is that recent entries in the Call of Duty franchise have ignored the Switch, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II being the latest example.

Even with these Call of Duty deals, there are still concerns Microsoft could be gaining too big of a hold on the gaming market should the Activision Blizzard deal go through.

Are you excited to see Call of Duty be brought to Nintendo platforms?