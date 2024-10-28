Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 claimed to have delivered the most traffic ever for a game launch on UK network EE

HQ

Activision's plan of putting Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 absolutely everywhere by spending a fortune on marketing clearly worked. Tons of players have flocked to the shooter, so many in fact that UK network EE and BT has claimed that it has drawn the largest traffic ever for a game launch in the country.

As per ISPreview, EE has stated that the game has "driven the biggest ever amount of gaming traffic for a game launch", with the peak not actually being launch day but Monday, October 21 when fans flocked to their PCs and consoles to pre-load the game ahead of its arrival.

The exact figures for Black Ops 6's player count has not been revealed yet, meaning we don't know just how well the game is doing and likewise how many Game Pass subscribers it managed to draw in.

Have you been playing Black Ops 6 over the weekend?