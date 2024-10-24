Activision claims that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's marketing budget rivals a major blockbuster film

HQ

Are you already sick of seeing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 everywhere despite the game not officially launching until tomorrow? If that's the case, it's because it is all part of Activision's plan.

In an interview with Variety, chief marketing officer Tyler Bahl provides an insight into what goes into marketing one of the largest video games of the entire year. He claims that Activision put aside a budget that rivals a "major motion picture blockbuster that would be launching this year," suggesting that hundreds of millions of dollars has been spent plastering the game absolutely everywhere.

This effort has included bringing back Peter Stormare as The Replacer, a hilarious role where he fills in for celebrities and personalities who are supposedly away and busy playing the game instead. This is on top of partnerships with leading athletes and stars, and typical billboards, adverts, and so forth.

The interesting part about a lot of this marketing effort is that it doesn't tend to revolve around the game's Game Pass inclusion on day one, begging the question as to whether Activision and Xbox actually want the mainstream fans to be aware they can play the title for a fraction of the price through the subscription.

Regardless of the situation, has the marketing push encouraged you to check out Black Ops 6 tomorrow?