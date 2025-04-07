Bungie will show off Marathon gameplay this week

HQ

At the end of last week, we knew that Sony and Bungie were teasing something Marathon related, but we weren't quite sure what. Now, we know that the teases were for a gameplay reveal, one that'll take place later this week.

On the 12th of April, we'll get our first proper look at Marathon gameplay, showing off Bungie's new PvP extraction shooter, the playable characters AKA Runners, the maps we'll be playing in, and more.

There's hope that this gameplay reveal will be joined by the announcement of a beta date, so that after watching how the game plays fans can check it out for themselves. The gameplay reveal begins at 10AM PT on the 12th of February, or 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST and can be found on Twitch.

Marathon is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.