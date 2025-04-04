Bungie teasing something Marathon related as the game takes over social media

HQ

Bungie's Marathon is one of the few games left out of Sony's once grand live-service line-up. After the flop of Concord, there's a good deal of pressure on the extraction shooter, with it largely remaining a mystery to us.

However, it seems that something big is being teased by Bungie, which released a new video on its social media. A green glitching takes up most of the video, with a pattern that can also be seen on PlayStation's Twitter pages.

We're not sure what this tease could mean exactly, but it does appear to be pointing to us learning a lot more about Marathon in the near future. Marathon was notably absent from February's State of Play, but if Sony has an event planned just for Bungie's upcoming shooter revival, it would make more sense as to why we didn't see it before.