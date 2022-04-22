Bungie to tackle airborne gunplay, flinch, and a bunch of weapons in Season 17 of Destiny 2

HQ

Bungie has released the latest edition of This Week at Bungie, and this time it is one monster of a blog post. Covering a whole array of unique areas, the blog discusses proposed changes that Bungie has for Destiny 2 going into Season 17 (which is expected to start in late May), and spans flinch and airborne gameplay, one-hit Crucible kills, glaives, various other weapon updates, and adjustments to pretty much every Exotic armour piece to coincide with these planned tweaks.

Essentially, Bungie is aiming to make the PvP landscape less reliant on one-hit kills, and less punishing to play - i.e. by making airborne gameplay better and flinch less overwhelming. It's an update that seems to have about a million moving parts, and features slight damage and statistical changes to pretty much every item in the game to some degree, so we'd urge you head to the TWAB to read it for yourself to see how Bungie is handling every aspect of it.

There were also some other areas that were mentioned as well, including which Iron Banner, Trials of Osiris, and Nightfall weapons are leaving the rotation in Season 17 and Season 18, with some great weapons, such as Palindrome and The Messenger leaving the game in a few weeks. So be sure to jump onto Destiny 2 and grind for some of these weapons if you've been wanting one as they probably won't be back in rotation for some time (or perhaps ever) after this season.