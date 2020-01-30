Bungie reveals Destiny 2's rewards for Twitch Prime subs

Bungie has announced a partnership with Twitch Prime that allows all Destiny 2 players with a Twitch Prime membership to receive in-game rewards. Once the membership is activated, simply visit this page and connect to your Bungie.net account to start taking advantage of new gear drops coming every six months.

Each drop will include four rewards, including exotic weapons, ghosts, ships, goshawks, emotes and decorations from previous seasons. The first drop will be available from now to February 25th and it will include:







Suros Regime Exotic auto rifle.



Suros Regime Exotic ornament Coup de Main.



Skyline Flipside Exotic Ghost shell.



unsecured/OUTCRY Exotic ship







When a new drop is available, eligible players can claim rewards over here. Once requested, they will have to follow a visual indicator that will take them to Amanda Holliday in the hangar based in the Tower. Amanda will have the rewards in her inventory. If you claim rewards on the Twitch Prime page by 7:00 PM on the last day of the drop, the gear will still be available from Amanda after that time.