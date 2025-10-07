Bungie is looking for applicants for Marathon's next playtest

HQ

There is a world where we have been playing Marathon for a few weeks, a world where the game wasn't delayed from its late September launch date. However, this isn't that world, and now we're content with the statements that claim the game will launch by the end of this fiscal year.

While there has been no direct confirmation of this from Bungie, the signs keep suggesting that will be the case, especially the latest that promises a new wave of closed technical playtests for fans to experience.

Bungie has announced the playtests in a blog post, where it asks for interested fans to sign up and to play and share their thoughts on the game with the development team between October 22 and 28.

As for what it will feature, we're told: "This is an important checkpoint for us as we test our improvements since Alpha, including three maps, five runner shells, prox chat, re-tuned combat pacing, solo queue, deeper environmental storytelling, and more. That said, the Technical Test build is a work in progress and will only include a portion of what's planned for Marathon's full release, focused on the early player experience."

The playtest will happen in North America and Europe and will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Anyone who is interested needs to register for the test before October 16, and then sign the NDA meaning you won't be seeing community opinions creeping out for this test period.

However, the good news is that Bungie promises an update on Marathon after this test is concluded, adding: "We'll be sharing a public update on Marathon's development in the coming months after the Closed Technical Test!"

Are you still excited for Marathon?