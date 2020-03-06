Bungie employees working from home due to coronavirus

The impact of COVID-19 coronavirus is being felt far and wide, with events being cancelled left, right, and centre, and companies all over the world taking steps to protect their workforces. The latest case in point is Destiny 2 developer Bungie, which has instructed its staff to work from home due to "a particular density of cases found in the greater Seattle area."

The statement issued last night explains how they "have activated this fully remote work infrastructure and policy for all Bungie employees across the globe, with the goals of prioritizing the safety of our employees and continuing to develop and deliver on a game we love for our community."

The aim is to keep the lights on and keep guardians playing Destiny 2, although the studio does acknowledge that it might not be seamless:

"While there is a possibility that this change could affect our patching cadence in the short term, we will be sure to keep players informed about those schedules as much as possible. Most immediately, we will still be launching Season of the Worthy on March 10, followed by the start of Trials of Osiris on March 13."

As pointed out in the above statement, the next new addition to Destiny 2 is Season of the Worthy, which starts next week. Check out the new trailer below.