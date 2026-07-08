Buckshot Roulette has just launched on Xbox consoles and Game Pass

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While it has been promised for a considerable amount of time, fans on Xbox consoles have been waiting for Buckshot Roulette to land on their ecosystem. It was previously thought this debut would occur in 2025, but then the edition was delayed to 2026, with this also seeing the Game Pass arrival of the project pushed to 2026 too.

Anyway, we're now in the latter half of 2026 and finally there is good news to share in regards to Buckshot Roulette's presence on Xbox devices. The game has just launched on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft PC Store, meaning for the staggering price of $2.99, you can pick up a copy of Mike Klubnika's indie hit.

It's also worth noting the promised Game Pass inclusion has just occurred too, meaning you can play Buckshot Roulette through the subscription service as well.

As for what Buckshot Roulette is about, this is a Russian roulette game where the aim is to face off with a dealer where there is no room for losers. You need to double down, push your luck, play the system, all in the hope of walking away alive, as the dealer isn't looking to fleece you for money, they want nothing more than to unleash a 12 gauge shotgun right into your noggin. Hardcore, right?

Check out the Xbox launch trailer for Buckshot Roulette below, and for more from the game, don't miss our dedicated review.