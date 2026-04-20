Bubsy 4D will take around six hours to complete, but speedrunners should roll credits sooner

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We're around a month away from Bubsy 4D making its arrival on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch consoles, with Fabraz's next platformer set to debut on May 22. With the launch looming, we recently had the chance to sit down with the studio's founder and one of Bubsy 4D's lead developers, Fabian Rastorfer, to get a further idea as to what to expect from the game.

For one, you may be curious as to how much time you'll need to allot to reach the end of Bubsy 4D? If so, we inquired about this and discovered, as you'd expect for a game with an important focus on speedrunning, that it depends on skill level.

"Somewhere between three to six hours based on skill level, completion rate and how much you stop to "smell the flowers". This, of course, gets longer if you compete in the leaderboards or hunt down all achievements. One of them even challenges you to beat the game without getting hit more than nine times, good luck with that!"

When we had the chance to go hands-on with Bubsy 4D last, we got to test the new hairball form, which will be incredibly handy for those looking to roll credits sooner by speedrunning through the game. On the topic of that form and how it's used in-game, Rastorfer told us the following.

"The hairball's fun because that's the moment you're switching from more precision based platforming to a momentum-heavy and physics-driven one instead! It's Bubsy's take on going fast!

"There are segments in the levels that encourage you to roll around but the hairball really clicks once you realise you can weave in and out of it on a dime at any point."

You can read our full interview with Rastorfer here for more on why now is the perfect time for Bubsy to return and beyond.