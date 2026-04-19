Bringing Bubsy back: Talking length, AI, speedrunning, and retro roots with Bubsy 4D developer Fabraz

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There are a handful of platforming mascots and icons that have found it more challenging to adapt to the modern gaming climate. Jak & Daxter, Spyro the Dragon, Sly Cooper, Gex, even the wise-cracking bobcat, Bubsy. Many of these characters have dismal-looking futures, but not Bubsy, who will soon return to headline a brand-new platformer made by developer Fabraz.

Known as Bubsy 4D, this revival of the infamous character is set to launch in just over a month on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch 1 and 2, on May 22. With the debut on the way, we had the chance to interview Fabraz to learn a tad more about Bubsy 4D, be this why now is the perfect time for Bubsy to return, the developer's stance on AI, a typical playthrough duration, and more.

Catch the full interview below, with answers provided by Fabraz's founder and one of the lead developers on Bubsy 4D, Fabian Rastorfer.

Gamereactor: Why is now the perfect time for Bubsy to make his return?

Rastorfer: I'm not sure if it's the perfect time for it but I do think the stars aligned in a way where it feels right! Atari approached it the right way and the project fell into our laps at just the right time for us to be struck by inspiration.

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The old bobcat has been around for a while, and has even tried to come back twice before to varying degrees of success, so we're just happy to carry on the torch and continue the legacy of this incredibly fascinating series!

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Gamereactor: In what ways are you paying homage to Bubsy's retro roots in Bubsy 4D?

Rastorfer: In a bunch of ways! The whole team played through Buby's long history before jumping into development and we pulled inspiration from everywhere! We've got those angry cars from Bubsy 1, we got checkerboard patterns on the floor from Bubsy 3D, heck, we even reintroduced a character called Oblivia that only existed in the failed pilot episode of a Bubsy animated series!

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On the other hand we also brought in a bunch of new ideas of our own. Bubsy's design & personality has been updated, the BaaBots are a brand new set of villains and the hairball move was never part of Bubsy's repertoire before.

Gamereactor: How do you go about balancing Bubsy 4D's focus on engaging and approachable platforming and intense speedrunning and what is your stance on difficulty in Bubsy 4D?

Rastorfer: The same way we approached Demon Turf and Demon Tides: Create a moveset that's easy to learn but hard to master! As well as creating secondary, optional goals that allow us to push the difficulty more for anyone willing to give it a shot!

Anyone should be able to beat the game, most should be able to complete it, but not anyone will beat it in Nine Lives mode or be in the top 10 on the online leaderboards.

Gamereactor: How do you expect the online leaderboards to impact how players approach Bubsy 4D and will there be rewards for the speediest players?

Rastorfer: A common goal of ours at Fabraz is to incentivize players to become addicted to getting a better time. The moment you beat the level you will see how long it took you, what the goal time is and a prompt to view online leaderboards.

So we do encourage players to try again if they didn't get the goal time but if we did our job right the gameplay will be expressive enough that you feel inclined to try a better run just because it's fun to do! Or maybe because you figured out a clever new route or move to pull off!

And if you didn't? You can always check out somebody's ghost run on the leaderboards to get inspired instead.

Gamereactor: How are collectibles incorporated into the gameplay and what can they be used for?

Rastorfer: To do a 100% completion of the game, which might even reward you with something special, you will have to do each level twice.

The first time you'll take your time to explore it. You can talk to NPCs, find fun secrets and most importantly collect two things: 150 yarn balls spread across the level; and one hidden blueprint. The second time you'll play through the level as fast as possible to get the goal time medal.

As to what the collectables unlock: Yarn balls can be spend on new outfits and blueprints on new abilities like a spin jump.

Gamereactor: What makes the hairball form special and how often is it used in gameplay?

Rastorfer: The hairball's fun because that's the moment you're switching from more precision based platforming to a momentum-heavy and physics-driven one instead! It's Bubsy's take on going fast!

There are segments in the levels that encourage you to roll around but the hairball really clicks once you realise you can weave in and out of it on a dime at any point.

Gamereactor: How long do you expect a typical completion of Bubsy 4D to take?

Rastorfer: Somewhere between three to six hours based on skill level, completion rate and how much you stop to "smell the flowers". This, of course, gets longer if you compete in the leaderboards or hunt down all achievements. One of them even challenges you to beat the game without getting hit more than nine times, good luck with that!

Gamereactor: What is Fabraz's stance on using artificial intelligence in development?

Rastorfer: Now that's a spicy question! We don't use any LLMs or GenAI in development and generally are quite opposed to GenAI. We love the process of creation and we're pretty certain our players want to see what WE create, not what some diffusion model can spit out.

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Gamereactor: What's one part of Bubsy 4D that you don't think is being talked about enough?

Rastorfer: The voice cast! We've got such a talented set of folks doing the voices. Sean Chiplock absolutely nailed it with our version of Bubsy and even adlibbed a bunch of lines that made it into the game. But everyone else killed it too: Marissa Lenti, Aimee Smith, Phillip Sacramento and Dooper.

I hope everyone enjoys how much they added to all the cutscenes. We fell in love with these characters and I hope you all will too!

Thanks to Fabraz and Rastorfer for taking the time to answer our questions. You will soon be able to play Bubsy 4D, as the charismatic platformer will launch on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch 1 and 2 on May 22.