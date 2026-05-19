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Tuesday, May 19, 2026, will be remembered by the 'Gunners' as the day Arsenal won their first league title in 22 years. It happened thanks to Bournemouth, who drawed against Manchester City 1-1. Eli Junior Kroupi scored for Bournemouth, but Haaland scored in the 94th.

For two minutes, Manchester City had a few chances of turning the match around and still aspire for the league title on Sunday, but it was not enough. Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City without a seventh league title (in ten years), but the team has won the FA Cup and EFL Cup titles.

The result is enough for Arsenal to win the league. With one matchday remaining, Arsenal have 82 points, while Manchester City stands with 78 points. It is their first league title since the "Invincibles" in 2003/04, and first major trophy since the FA Cup in 2020. And they have Champions League final next week...

Bournemouth secure Europa League spot next season in their best league finish ever

Despite conceding a last-minute goal, they still contributed to a historic league result for Bournemouth. They can't qualify for the Champions League through the Premier League (Liverpool secured fifth place), but they will play in the Europa League next season (and possibly even the Champions League if Aston Villa win the Europa League tomorrow and forfeit that Champions League spot).

In any case, Bournemouth finished the league season equaling their all-time points record (from last year), 56, and could still improve on that, as well as finish with their best-ever sixth place.