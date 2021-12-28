Bravely Default II total sales surpassed 1M

HQ

Bravely Default II is a JRPG that we actually quite liked, its music, style and system were appreciated by our reviewer Ingar.

The title was released in February earlier this year to Nintendo Switch then to PC via Steam in September, and had sold around 950,000 copies around August. A few more months passed, now it finally passed another milestone and officially became a million seller. This was announcedvia the official account of the game, and in the very same post they also shared a piece of commemorative artwork (which you can see below).

In order to celebrate the occasion, the digital version of Bravely Default II is 30% off now on Switch, and the discount for Steam version will start tomorrow.