Bravely Default II Switch version has sold more than 950,000 copies

According to4Gamer(via Resetera), the highly acclaimed JRPG Bravely Default II is on its way of becoming a million seller - it has surpassed 950,000 copies sold on Switch.

Developed by Team Asano and Claytechworks and published by Square Enix, the game just rolled out on Nintendo's hybrid console in February earlier this year. Compared to its prequel, Bravely Default, which only sold about 1 million copies on 3DS in its lifetime, Bravely Default II actually sells rather fast and seems to be more popular. Not to mention that BD II is going to land on PC via Steam right this Thursday, on September 2 to be precise, we can expect to see the total sales grow further.

If you haven't played the game yet but you're intrigued, you can check the review we wrote for its Switch version right here.