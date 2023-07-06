Brad Pitt's Formula 1 movie is said to be called Apex

HQ

It's been known for quite some time that this weekend's British Grand Prix won't just be the host venue for a race, but also the location and set for an upcoming film based in the world of Formula 1.

The movie will see Brad Pitt starring in the lead role, and will see Pitt driving for a fictional 11th team, who are driving a fake car that has been created by the Mercedes-AMG F1 team, with the film's plot and narrative being overseen by Lewis Hamilton. While to add to all of this information, ESPN F1 seemed to have leaked a few other bits of information about the film, in a now deleted tweet.

As spotted by Collider, the movie is said to be known as Apex, and will see Pitt playing a character called Sonny Hayes, a retired driver who is coming back to help a younger driver win the championship.

to add to this, the F1 Twitter channel has now posted a picture of what seems to be the car that Mercedes-AMG has designed, with this known as the APXGP. You can see an image of the car below.

There are no further details, but with the film shooting at Silverstone in the UK in front of fans over the next few days, expect to hear and see more about the movie as the weekend progresses.