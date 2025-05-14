Bologna wins Coppa Italia over Milan, first major trophy since 1974

HQ

Surprise in Coppa Italia final: Bologna has defeated Milan 1-0, ending a 51-year drought for major trophies for the club. Bologna FC 1909 won Coppa Italia for the last time in 1974. They have seven league titles, but the most recent one dates back from 1964.

The club has failed to win major tournaments for five decades, so this win over Milan (a much more awarded club, including 19 Serie A titles, the most recent one in 2022, five Coppas, the most recent one in 2003, and of course seven Champions Leagues/European Cups, the most recent one in 2007) will be a historic moment for every Rossoblù, a similar feat achieved by Newcastle at EFL Cup in March, defeating Liverpool.

It is also the first time a team other than Juventus, Inter, Napoli and Lazio has won the Coppa since 2008.

Dan Ndoye was the author of the only goal of the match, and gives manager Vincenzo Italiano, who lost three finals with Fiorentina, his first major trophy. And, also very important, secures a Europa League spot for Bologna next year. Milan, eighth in Serie A (right behind Bologna) may not play in European competitions next year: they would need to finish at least sixth to qualify for Conference League, and there are only two matchdays remaining.