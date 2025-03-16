Liverpool humbled by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, their first trophy in 50 years

HQ

Newcastle has won their first ever EFL Cup (known now as Carabao Cup), a historic win over the most awarded team in the history of the competition... who said goobye to two titles this week: first they were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain on Champions League, and now they've fallen after being besieged by Newcastle, who was a much more aggresive and had many more goal attempts despite having less ball possession.

The League Cup is less prestigious than Premier League or even the FA Cup (from which Liverpool was eliminated on the fourth round in February) but it is still a valuable trophy, one that Liverpool won ten times, more than anyone, including last year. However, they've crashed this year against Newcastle, 1-2, with goals from Alexander Isak and Dan Burn for Newcastle.

Federico Chiesa put the 1-2 in the 94th minute, and the match went on for five more minutes with Liverpool trying to desperately to save a horrible week in the last minute, but that didn't happen, and Newcastle emerges victorious to the desperation of Liverpool players.

Arne Slot's first season at Liverpool will surely be remembered as a triumphant one after a dominating run on Premier League, but this final will leave a sore taste on their mouths. But for Newcastle fans, this is their first major domestic trophy win in 70 years, when they won the FA Cup in 1955: they lost to Manchester United in the 2023 final, but they claimed victorious now against the strongest team in the country. "A generational event", described it Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport reporter.