BMW will make both an electric and petrol-powered M3

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Just as the raging inferno that has been Ferrari Luce discourse has begun to die down, a brand new "situation" is here to take its place.

As Top Gear confirms, BMW will make both an electric and a petrol-powered M3, but together with the new look of this M-division concept, and the promise of its first electric variant, discourse is about to turn toxic again.

If you didn't know, BMW prepares to launch its first fully electric M3, a model expected to produce close to 1,000 horsepower thanks to a quad-motor setup derived from the company's Neue Klasse architecture. While that version is set to become the most powerful M3 ever built, BMW says it understands that not every customer wants an electric performance sedan.

In the same Top Gear piece, BMW M boss Frank van Meel confirmed that a new combustion-powered M3 is already in development alongside the EV. Rather than replacing the current G80-generation car, the new petrol model will arrive as a separate product, allowing BMW to offer customers a choice between two fundamentally different interpretations of the M3 formula.

The combustion version is expected to use an updated version of BMW's twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six, likely building on the S58 engine found in today's M3 Competition.

Right now though, you can take a look at the divisive new concept model below.