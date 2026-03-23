Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement is seemingly also coming to Switch

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Five years ago, developer ArtPlay and publisher 505 Games announced that a sequel to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, a spiritual successor to the Castlevania series, was in the works. During the so-called "not-E3" (Summer Game Fest and others) in June 2025, the game was unveiled for the first time under the title Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement.

It was announced at that time for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X - while Nintendo platforms were left out. However, My Nintendo News now points out that one of the publisher's employees revealed via LinkedIn that the game is also coming to Switch, with no mention of Switch 2. Just one line below, however, it states that there is also an "Unannounced" game in the works that will be released for Switch 2 in 2026, which could very well be the Bloodstained sequel.

Just last month, it was announced that Konami veteran Shutaro Iida, who worked at ArtPlay on Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement, had sadly passed away from cancer. This will therefore be his final game, even though he never got to see it completed himself.