Blizzard reveals host locations for 2025 Overwatch Champions Series live events

Now that we're in 2025, Blizzard has shared a bunch of information about what it has planned for the live element of the 2025 Overwatch Champions Series. This season will feature action happening in-person in Asia, the Middle-East, and Europe, and as for what will be held and where, the information is as follows.

The Champions Clash in Stage 1 will be flocking to the Hangzhou Esports Center in China in April. The exact date has yet to be affirmed but we do know that it will feature the best eight teams from around the world, with two teams qualifying per region (EMEA, NA, Asia, and China).

The Midseason Championship for Stage 2 will head to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the Esports World Cup in July. The exact date and the format has yet to be affirmed for this tournament.

Lastly, the World Finals will return to Stockholm, Sweden, to be held at the Stockholmsmassan sometime in November. Expect further information about this event to arrive in due course too.

