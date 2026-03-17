Blizzard explains why now is the perfect time for Diablo IV's Warlock: "The class breathes the battle between Heaven and Hell"

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We don't have to wait too much longer before Diablo IV receives its second expansion in the form of Lord of Hatred. The next major DLC for the game debuts at the end of April on the 28th and amid adding a ton of new features, locations, enemies, the whole works, it will also 'officially' introduce two new classes.

The first is already available to those who have pre-ordered Lord of Hatred, as the Paladin is playable and has been for some months, but its official launch is technically tied to the expansion where the Warlock will make its actual arrival.

As for why Lord of Hatred is the perfect time to bring the Warlock to Diablo IV, in a recent interview with Blizzard and Diablo IV class designer Bjorn Mikkelson, we're told that there is simply no better time for the character archetype.

"The Warlock fits really well with this expansion, because we're also launching it alongside the Paladin. The class lives and breathes the infamous eternal battle between Heaven and Hell. This duality is a big part of the expansion; it's really cool to have those dual classes playing off each other. And with this being Diablo's 30th anniversary, the Warlock is also a really nice fit. When you think of a demon game, what is more quintessential than the demon-summoning class? It's kind of like Diablo all rolled up into one class."

For more from the Warlock, you can read our recent thoughts on the class after being able to go hands-on with the character during a recent trip to Blizzard's headquarters.